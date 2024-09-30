SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $212.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.08.

Shares of SBAC opened at $238.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.90 and a 200-day moving average of $209.83. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after buying an additional 88,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,654,000 after buying an additional 159,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

