Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 12.1 %

NASDAQ:SCNI opened at $3.64 on Monday. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.48.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

