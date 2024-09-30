Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Increases By 21.6%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 365,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,442.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $45.48 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

