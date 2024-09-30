Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Increases By 21.6%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 365,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,442.0 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 5.2 %
OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $45.48 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval Corporate
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is T-Mobile the Top Telecom Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Bargain Stocks Under $20 With Major Growth Potential
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top 5 ETFs to Own Now and Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.