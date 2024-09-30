Short Interest in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Expands By 18.6%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ascent Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.79. Ascent Industries has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 1,665,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $13,686,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,086.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 1,665,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $13,686,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,086.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Bryan Kitchen purchased 11,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $96,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,741.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

