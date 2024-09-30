Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Declines By 14.4%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,944,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 993,295 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,618,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,705 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,519,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,061,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,093,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 1,914,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.