Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Declines By 13.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $26.70 on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

