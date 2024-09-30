Short Interest in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Declines By 14.6%

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.00 and a beta of 0.87. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

