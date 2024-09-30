Short Interest in PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Decreases By 13.4%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,300 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 766,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PCELF opened at $2.20 on Monday. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells stacks and fuel cell systems in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Netherlands, the United States, Norway, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Marine, Off-Road, On-Road, And Power Generation segments. The company offers Power Generation 5, a system that is used for integration with the customized output to a certain power and voltage target; Power Generation System 200, a compact fuel cell system that operates low inlet pressures for various renewable fuels; and Power Generation System 100, a fuel cell system that enables durable and flexible use, with an electric output of up to 100 kW specifically designed to accomplish compact integration together with a high-power output and robust construction.

