Short Interest in PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Decreases By 13.4%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,300 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 766,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCELF opened at $2.20 on Monday. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.
About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)
