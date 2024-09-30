Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Drops By 22.2%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth $1,658,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PLPC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $130.55. 19,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,840. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $104.96 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.68. The company has a market cap of $641.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

