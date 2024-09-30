Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Declines By 14.5%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 766.5 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVTRF opened at $35.51 on Monday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $35.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.