Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Declines By 12.8%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 104,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.67.

SOHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

