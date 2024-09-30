Short Interest in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Declines By 15.0%

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 446,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Surf Air Mobility from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

Surf Air Mobility stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Surf Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Surf Air Mobility will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.