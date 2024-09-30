Short Interest in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Expands By 25.1%

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the second quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TPG from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TPG in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TPG has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

