Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Decreases By 17.0%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,202,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 52,061,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Uni-President China Stock Performance
Uni-President China stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $0.87.
About Uni-President China
