Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Decreases By 17.0%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,202,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 52,061,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

Uni-President China stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

