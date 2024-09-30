Short Interest in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Grows By 19.5%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,918 shares of company stock worth $1,399,541. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,660 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,179,000 after buying an additional 242,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $11,190,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 503,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 122,574 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $33.77 on Monday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

