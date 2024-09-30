Short Interest in Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Expands By 19.6%

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,815,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 18,243,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.4 days.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.37 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $8.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.