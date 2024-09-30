Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Guggenheim upgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.27.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $12,858,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $5,192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 516.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $3,616,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

