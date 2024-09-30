SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Cut to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHFFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SJM Stock Performance

SJMHF stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. SJM has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

