Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 81,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.52.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.41). The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.00% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

