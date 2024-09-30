StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Cim LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at $1,489,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Creative Planning grew its position in StepStone Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in StepStone Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $57.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

