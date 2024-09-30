StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.16 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.