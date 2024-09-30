StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.53.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 6.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.