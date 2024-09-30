StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mexco Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.