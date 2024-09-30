StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.64 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth about $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 101,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

