StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.64 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
