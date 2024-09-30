StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 7.5 %

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 19.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 71,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 88,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 704,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

