StockNews.com Lowers HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE:HNI opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. HNI has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HNI will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,593 over the last three months. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 66,387 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HNI by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in HNI by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

