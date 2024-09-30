Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TALO. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TALO

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Talos Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,222,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,741,105.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,019,000 shares of company stock worth $21,900,130. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.