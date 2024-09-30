Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $141.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $146.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.26. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after acquiring an additional 252,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 271,444 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,772,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,965,000 after acquiring an additional 213,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Targa Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,720,000 after purchasing an additional 360,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.