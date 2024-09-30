Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290,000.00 and a beta of 0.44. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.01%.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

