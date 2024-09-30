Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of TS stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 93.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 177,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,782,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after buying an additional 56,935 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tenaris by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after buying an additional 1,228,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

