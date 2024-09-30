The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 458.0 days.

a2 Milk Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

