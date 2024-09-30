The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 458.0 days.
a2 Milk Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.89.
About a2 Milk
