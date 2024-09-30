The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Bank of East Asia Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

