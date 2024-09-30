Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $8.70 on Friday. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Top Ships as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

