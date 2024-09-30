Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells $12,247.04 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2024

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $12,247.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 24th, Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $94,996.90.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 171.57% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 19.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSQ shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Townsquare Media

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.