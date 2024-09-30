Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells $12,247.04 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $12,247.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $94,996.90.
Townsquare Media Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.57.
Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 19.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSQ shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
