Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives $151.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.33.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Shares of TRNS stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 0.67. Transcat has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $147.12.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
