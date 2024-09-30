Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Udemy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.92.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.99. Udemy has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,830 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Udemy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Udemy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Udemy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Udemy by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

