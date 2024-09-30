UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 658,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UMH. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

