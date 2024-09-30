Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 145,993 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.