Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1431 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

TSE:VCNS traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 29.32. 8,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 28.70 and its 200-day moving average is 28.10. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a twelve month low of 25.01 and a twelve month high of 29.35.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.