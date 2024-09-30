Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 8th

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1082 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of VGRO remained flat at C$36.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. 150,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,929. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a one year low of C$28.90 and a one year high of C$36.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.51.
