Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,219,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,195,000 after acquiring an additional 173,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,723,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

