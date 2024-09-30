Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 337,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

VSDA stock opened at $53.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $53.46.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.1389 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

