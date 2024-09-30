Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.42.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Up 3.2 %

VIPS stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.33. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Vipshop by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 625,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 224,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 238.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $4,669,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.