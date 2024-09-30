Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays raised Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $89.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

