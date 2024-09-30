Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDE opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

