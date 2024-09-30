Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IDE opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.30.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
