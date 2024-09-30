Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) Short Interest Update

Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vsee Health Price Performance
NASDAQ VSEE opened at $1.46 on Monday. Vsee Health has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07.
Vsee Health Company Profile
