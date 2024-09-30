Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) Short Interest Update

Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vsee Health Price Performance

NASDAQ VSEE opened at $1.46 on Monday. Vsee Health has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Get Vsee Health alerts:

Vsee Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Telemedicine shouldn’t be another EMR nightmare, and doctors don’t need more apps they won’t use. That’s why we’ve made it easy for anyone to create a unified telehealth experience that’s as simple and accessible as shopping online. Telehealth improves care outcomes, lowers costs, increases access, and alleviates clinician shortages.

Receive News & Ratings for Vsee Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vsee Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.