W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.4 %

WRB opened at $56.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,801,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

