Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after buying an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

