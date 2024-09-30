Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WVE. B. Riley initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of -1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

