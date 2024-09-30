WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Sells $998,307.64 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,806.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WESCO International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WCC opened at $171.58 on Monday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.30 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WCC

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 58,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.