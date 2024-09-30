Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.57.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

TSE WCP opened at C$9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.69.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$946.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0603015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Chandra Henry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00. Also, Director Chandra Henry bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.